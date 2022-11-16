JUST IN
Linde India standalone net profit rises 45.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.24% to Rs 685.96 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 45.54% to Rs 90.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 685.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 507.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales685.96507.22 35 OPM %21.0225.68 -PBDT177.86140.29 27 PBT130.3795.32 37 NP90.7662.36 46

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:05 IST

