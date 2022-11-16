Linde India standalone net profit rises 45.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.24% to Rs 685.96 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 45.54% to Rs 90.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 685.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 507.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.685.96507.2221.0225.68177.86140.29130.3795.3290.7662.36

