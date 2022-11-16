Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 70.42% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 70.42% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.210.7147.629.860.100.070.090.070.090.07

