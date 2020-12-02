Infy, Rolls-Royce collaborate for aerospace engineering in India

Infosys and Rolls-Royce have signed a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D services for Rolls-Royce's civil aerospace business.As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys.
The IT major said it will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce.
Through investments over last two decades, Infosys has established a leading position in engineering services and is delivering end-to-end solutions to customers in the turbomachinery, propulsion (TMP), aerospace and defence industries. The engineering centre for civil aerospace will strengthen Infosys' existing capabilities in turbomachinery and propulsion that are currently delivered through a network of engineering centres in Mysore, Baden, and Karlovac.
Rolls-Royce is one of the world's leading aerospace and defence technology companies.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 13.71% to Rs 4,858 crore on 3.82% rise in net sales to Rs 24,570 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.
Shares of Infosys were down 1.18% at Rs 1123.80. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.78% at 44,308.06.
