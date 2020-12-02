T.V. Today Network Ltd up for third straight session

T.V. Today Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 218.25, up 5.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.58% in last one year as compared to a 9.13% slide in NIFTY and a 13.48% slide in the Nifty Media index.

T.V. Today Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 218.25, up 5.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 13089.45. The Sensex is at 44567.9, down 0.2%. T.V. Today Network Ltd has gained around 10.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which T.V. Today Network Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1530.9, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.49 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)