Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit declines 89.27% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shiva Mills standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the March 2020 quarter
Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 79.56% in the March 2020 quarter
Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 7.89% in the December 2019 quarter
Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 47.05% in the December 2019 quarter
Simplex Mills Company standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 14.10 croreNet profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) declined 89.27% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.32% to Rs 5.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 31.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.1015.97 -12 31.4027.07 16 OPM %40.9264.87 -43.4737.90 - PBDT5.709.77 -42 11.767.80 51 PBT5.689.67 -41 11.487.45 54 NP0.635.87 -89 5.453.65 49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU