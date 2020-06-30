Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit declines 89.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 14.10 crore

Net profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) declined 89.27% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.32% to Rs 5.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 31.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

14.1015.9731.4027.0740.9264.8743.4737.905.709.7711.767.805.689.6711.487.450.635.875.453.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)