Business Standard

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 473.33% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net loss of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 473.33% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.51% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 439.68% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.860.15 473 3.400.63 440 OPM %-20.93-106.67 --12.35-101.59 - PBDT0.190.20 -5 1.050.66 59 PBT0.180.19 -5 0.990.58 71 NP-0.060.14 PL 0.750.53 42

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 16:53 IST

