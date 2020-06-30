Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 473.33% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net loss of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 473.33% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.51% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 439.68% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.860.153.400.63-20.93-106.67-12.35-101.590.190.201.050.660.180.190.990.58-0.060.140.750.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)