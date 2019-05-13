Inox Leisure standalone net profit declines 16.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 47.97% to Rs 478.84 crore

of Leisure declined 16.70% to Rs 48.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.97% to Rs 478.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, rose 16.43% to Rs 133.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 1692.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1348.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

478.84323.611692.181348.1220.1613.0018.2215.3898.0041.19299.56192.8973.1519.24204.07106.1948.0757.71133.47114.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)