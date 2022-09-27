Inox Wind commissions India's first 3.3 MW wind turbine

Inox Wind announced the commissioning of India's first 3.3 MW wind turbine in Village Ranparda, Taluka Jasdon, District Rajkot in the state of Gujarat. The revolutionary 3.3 MW wind turbine, developed with globally renowned AMSC as technology partner, features a 100 m tubular tower and 146 m rotor blades -one of the largest in its class.

This wind turbine offers one of the lowest possible cost of energy thereby providing a sustainable edge in the Indian Market. The new wind turbine is dedicated towards achieving the Honourable Prime Minister of India's vision of 50% electric power from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

