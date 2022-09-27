JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Ethos approves appointment of director
Business Standard

Inox Wind commissions India's first 3.3 MW wind turbine

Capital Market 

Inox Wind announced the commissioning of India's first 3.3 MW wind turbine in Village Ranparda, Taluka Jasdon, District Rajkot in the state of Gujarat. The revolutionary 3.3 MW wind turbine, developed with globally renowned AMSC as technology partner, features a 100 m tubular tower and 146 m rotor blades -one of the largest in its class.

This wind turbine offers one of the lowest possible cost of energy thereby providing a sustainable edge in the Indian Market. The new wind turbine is dedicated towards achieving the Honourable Prime Minister of India's vision of 50% electric power from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU