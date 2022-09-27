Board of PG Electroplast allots 1 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

JUST IN
At meeting held on 27 September 2022

The board of PG Electroplast at its meeting held on 27 September 2022 has approved allotment of 1,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each on conversion of equivalent warrants. With this allotment, the paid up equity shares of the company have increased to 2,13,78,066 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 15:03 IST

