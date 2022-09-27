JUST IN
HFCL bags orders worth Rs 202.60 cr

Capital Market 

HFCL along with its material subsidiary, HTL has received purchase orders worth Rs 167.60 crore from Reliance Retail and Reliance Projects & Property Management Services for supply of optical fibre cable and of Rs 35 crore one of the overseas customer for supply of various types of OFC & its related accessories.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 14:00 IST

