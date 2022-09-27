HFCL bags orders worth Rs 202.60 cr

HFCL along with its material subsidiary, HTL has received purchase orders worth Rs 167.60 crore from Reliance Retail and Reliance Projects & Property Management Services for supply of optical fibre cable and of Rs 35 crore one of the overseas customer for supply of various types of OFC & its related accessories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)