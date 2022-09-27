Optiemus Electronics partners with DIZO Innovative

To manufacture range of smartwatches and audio wearables

Optiemus Electronics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, has partnered with DIZO Innovative to locally manufacture its products for the consumers in India. DIZO is the first Brand under the Realme's Techlife Ecosystem.

DIZO products will be manufactured from the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities of Optiemus Electronics in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Under the partnership, Optiemus will manufacture a range of its smartwatches and audio wearables for the Indian consumers.

