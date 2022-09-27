Optiemus Electronics partners with DIZO Innovative

-
ALSO READ
Dixon Technologies (India) to purchase technology for smart lighting solutions
GAIL (India) plans foray into distributed LNG production biz
This summer get Wi-Fi enabled AC from Hitachi Cooling and Heating, India
KPar smart products announces 1 year report on Smart Cities
Bharti Airtel buys 19867.8 MHz spectrum; to commence 5G deployment from Aug
-
To manufacture range of smartwatches and audio wearablesOptiemus Electronics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, has partnered with DIZO Innovative to locally manufacture its products for the consumers in India. DIZO is the first Brand under the Realme's Techlife Ecosystem.
DIZO products will be manufactured from the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities of Optiemus Electronics in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Under the partnership, Optiemus will manufacture a range of its smartwatches and audio wearables for the Indian consumers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU