Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 166.88 points or 2.89% at 5601.02 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Vedanta Ltd (down 7.74%), Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (down 7.21%),ACC Ltd (down 6.54%),Rushil Decor Ltd (down 6.48%),Tata Chemicals Ltd (down 5.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sagar Cements Ltd (down 5.16%), Kesoram Industries Ltd (down 5.01%), Orient Cement Ltd (down 5.01%), Dalmia Bharat Ltd (down 4.98%), and TGV Sraac Ltd (down 4.98%).

On the other hand, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 10.34%), Elantas Beck India Ltd (up 8.83%), and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 3.37%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 961.04 or 1.6% at 58972.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 305.65 points or 1.71% at 17571.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 628.49 points or 2.1% at 29283.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 221.94 points or 2.4% at 9020.62.

On BSE,912 shares were trading in green, 2507 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

