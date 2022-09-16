Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 994.32 points or 3.26% at 29539.79 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, MRF Ltd (down 6.79%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 5.93%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 4.41%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 4.19%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 3.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cummins India Ltd (down 3.72%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 3.56%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 3.52%), Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 3.42%), and Uno Minda Ltd (down 2.8%).

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 961.04 or 1.6% at 58972.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 305.65 points or 1.71% at 17571.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 628.49 points or 2.1% at 29283.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 221.94 points or 2.4% at 9020.62.

On BSE,912 shares were trading in green, 2507 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

