Inspirisys Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd, Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2020.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd, Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2020.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd surged 19.93% to Rs 33.1 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 32387 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5076 shares in the past one month.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd spiked 15.74% to Rs 27.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8652 shares in the past one month.

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd soared 15.53% to Rs 561.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16454 shares in the past one month.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd rose 13.74% to Rs 156. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4133 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd jumped 13.52% to Rs 105.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)