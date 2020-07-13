Clariant Chemicals jumps on special dividend

Clariant Chemicals (India) soared 16.89% to Rs 568.45 after the company declared a special interim dividend of Rs 140 per equity share for the financial year FY 2020-21.

The company has fixed 18 July 2020 as the record date for the purpose of payment of special interim dividend. The exchange filing was made on Saturday, 11 July 2020.

Adnan Ahmad, vice chairman & managing director of Clariant Chemicals (India), said the company has successfully concluded the sale of masterbatches business in Clariant Chemicals (India) to PolyOne Polymers India, on a going concern basis by way of slump sale.

Clariant Chemicals (India) is a manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals. The firm has classified its range of products into two business segments: pigments and colors, and dyes and specialty chemicals.

