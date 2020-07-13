Volumes jump at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd saw volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 249.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2005 shares

Future Consumer Ltd, KSB Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 July 2020.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd saw volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 249.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2005 shares. The stock dropped 0.79% to Rs.340.00. Volumes stood at 421 shares in the last session.

Future Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 94.62 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.63% to Rs.11.70. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd witnessed volume of 10503 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2545 shares. The stock increased 6.51% to Rs.555.10. Volumes stood at 1573 shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd saw volume of 4.74 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.11% to Rs.418.90. Volumes stood at 5.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd saw volume of 62977 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23804 shares. The stock dropped 3.63% to Rs.2,237.95. Volumes stood at 26189 shares in the last session.

