Integrated Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Integrated Capital Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 65.52% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 0.300.87 -66 OPM %-333.33-1600.00 --73.33-83.91 - PBDT0.08-0.52 LP -0.17-0.62 73 PBT0.07-0.53 LP -0.22-0.66 67 NP0.04-0.54 LP -0.24-0.72 67
