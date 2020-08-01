Velan Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 79.39% to Rs 0.27 croreNet Loss of Velan Hotels reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.39% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.19% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.271.31 -79 3.296.35 -48 OPM %-251.85-14.50 --41.95-4.57 - PBDT-0.65-0.22 -195 -1.40-0.43 -226 PBT-1.09-0.67 -63 -3.18-2.23 -43 NP-1.09-0.67 -63 -3.18-2.23 -43
