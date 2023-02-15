JUST IN
Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1483.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 372.73% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 1483.33% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 372.73% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.520.11 373 OPM %69.230 -PBDT1.220.12 917 PBT1.220.12 917 NP0.950.06 1483

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:40 IST

