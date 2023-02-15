Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1483.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 372.73% to Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 1483.33% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 372.73% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.520.11 373 OPM %69.230 -PBDT1.220.12 917 PBT1.220.12 917 NP0.950.06 1483
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
