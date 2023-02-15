Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1483.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 372.73% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 1483.33% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 372.73% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.520.1169.2301.220.121.220.120.950.06

