Springform Technology reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 364.29% to Rs 0.65 croreNet profit of Springform Technology reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 364.29% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.650.14 364 OPM %52.310 -PBDT0.340 0 PBT0.32-0.02 LP NP0.24-0.02 LP
