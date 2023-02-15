Disha Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2737.50% to Rs 2.27 croreNet profit of Disha Resources reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2737.50% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.270.08 2738 OPM %-2.20-125.00 -PBDT0.05-0.06 LP PBT0.05-0.06 LP NP0.02-0.06 LP
