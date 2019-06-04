International Constructions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1015.38% to Rs 1.45 croreNet profit of International Constructions reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1015.38% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1015.38% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.450.13 1015 1.450.13 1015 OPM %32.41-1492.31 -13.79-1653.85 - PBDT0.51-2.20 LP 0.08-2.23 LP PBT0.51-2.20 LP 0.08-2.23 LP NP0.43-4.14 LP 0.08-4.15 LP
