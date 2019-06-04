RSD Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 46.07% to Rs 13.38 croreNet loss of RSD Finance reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.07% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 121.61% to Rs 10.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.48% to Rs 47.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.389.16 46 47.9332.50 47 OPM %18.018.19 -26.1818.92 - PBDT1.771.51 17 17.4512.77 37 PBT0.06-0.33 LP 11.005.54 99 NP-0.160.63 PL 10.464.72 122
