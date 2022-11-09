Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 42.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.36% to Rs 447.61 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 42.20% to Rs 38.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.36% to Rs 447.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 378.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.447.61378.1911.9110.5059.2645.4252.0338.4338.9927.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)