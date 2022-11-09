Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 42.20% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.36% to Rs 447.61 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 42.20% to Rs 38.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.36% to Rs 447.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 378.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales447.61378.19 18 OPM %11.9110.50 -PBDT59.2645.42 30 PBT52.0338.43 35 NP38.9927.42 42

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:05 IST

