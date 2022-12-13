Tata Motors, V-Guard Inds, KEC International in focus

Tata Motors: The board of directors accorded its in-principle approval to explore the possibility of partial divestment of the company's investment in Tata Technologies [TTL], a subsidiary of the company, through an IPO route at an opportune time.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: The company has invested Rs 24.26 million towards subscription of 3,03,250 equity shares of Strongsun Solar Private Limited (Strongsun) which will constitute 27.35% of the post-issue paid-up capital of Strongsun.

V-Guard Industries (V-Guard): V-Guard announced that it has signed definitive agreements for acquiring 100% stake in Sunflame Enterprises Private Ltd. (SEPL) for a consideration of Rs 660 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The transaction is expected to close by mid of January 2023.

KEC International: KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,349 crore across its various businesses.

G R Infraprojects: The company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement with Lokesh Builders Private Limited for transfer of entire equity shares being held by G R Infraprojects in its wholly owned subsidiary namely GR Highways Investment Manager Private Limited.

BGR Energy Systems: The company has secured orders from Indian Oil Corporation for construction of civil and structural works in Panipat refinery project complex. The contract value is Rs 330 crore and completion period is 18 months.

