IP Rings standalone net profit declines 86.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 82.54 crore

Net profit of IP Rings declined 86.36% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 82.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.82.5471.956.898.984.164.250.160.640.060.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)