IP Rings standalone net profit declines 86.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 82.54 crore

Net profit of IP Rings declined 86.36% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 82.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales82.5471.95 15 OPM %6.898.98 -PBDT4.164.25 -2 PBT0.160.64 -75 NP0.060.44 -86

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

