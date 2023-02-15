Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.35 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.63% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.555.70-33.698.60-2.443.21-3.322.46-3.352.45

