Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.35 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.63% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.555.70 -3 OPM %-33.698.60 -PBDT-2.443.21 PL PBT-3.322.46 PL NP-3.352.45 PL

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

