Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 35.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 5.45 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 35.48% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.455.01 9 OPM %11.018.38 -PBDT0.500.39 28 PBT0.420.31 35 NP0.420.31 35
