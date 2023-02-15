Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 35.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 5.45 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 35.48% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.455.0111.018.380.500.390.420.310.420.31

