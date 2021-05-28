Volumes spurt at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 13.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47358 shares

Solar Industries India Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Redington India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 May 2021.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 13.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47358 shares. The stock rose 12.03% to Rs.2,574.45. Volumes stood at 55133 shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22855 shares. The stock increased 6.08% to Rs.1,418.75. Volumes stood at 16375 shares in the last session.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd registered volume of 30825 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3592 shares. The stock rose 7.33% to Rs.12,999.90. Volumes stood at 2985 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 7.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.2,956.50. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd witnessed volume of 22.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.98% to Rs.219.75. Volumes stood at 9.29 lakh shares in the last session.

