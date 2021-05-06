Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 86.07 points or 0.36% at 23952.62 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 5%), Shalby Ltd (down 2.78%),Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 2.02%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 1.99%),Laurus Labs Ltd (down 1.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.73%), Pfizer Ltd (down 1.72%), Lupin Ltd (down 1.7%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.28%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 1.27%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 12.31%), Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 11.31%), and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 7.23%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 216.84 or 0.45% at 48894.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.25 points or 0.58% at 14702.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 89.56 points or 0.41% at 22142.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.06 points or 0.55% at 7109.43.

On BSE,1530 shares were trading in green, 1330 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

