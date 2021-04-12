Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd and Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 April 2021.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd soared 8.38% to Rs 1485.7 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 37497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6210 shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd surged 5.32% to Rs 86.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57585 shares in the past one month.

Cipla Ltd spiked 5.19% to Rs 928.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Divis Laboratories Ltd spurt 3.83% to Rs 3895. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30285 shares in the past one month.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd jumped 3.76% to Rs 2163.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16127 shares in the past one month.

