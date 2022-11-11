Ipca Laboratories standalone net profit declines 34.88% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 1484.88 croreNet profit of Ipca Laboratories declined 34.88% to Rs 167.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 257.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 1484.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1423.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1484.881423.84 4 OPM %18.3125.21 -PBDT299.52372.62 -20 PBT244.60322.12 -24 NP167.78257.64 -35
