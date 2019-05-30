Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.64% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 6.42% in the December 2018 quarter
HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 25.54% in the December 2018 quarter
Atul standalone net profit rises 77.13% in the December 2018 quarter
Urbaknitt Fabs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
H T Media consolidated net profit declines 71.52% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.45% to Rs 384.86 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 14.64% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 384.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 372.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3715.28% to Rs 27.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 1500.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1321.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales384.86372.03 3 1500.301321.09 14 OPM %11.8811.88 -11.439.73 - PBDT25.5725.43 1 99.2959.84 66 PBT13.8514.64 -5 50.0412.51 300 NP7.588.88 -15 27.470.72 3715
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU