RBI Constitutes Committee On Development Of Housing Finance Securitisation Market
Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.45% to Rs 384.86 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 14.64% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 384.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 372.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3715.28% to Rs 27.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 1500.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1321.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales384.86372.03 3 1500.301321.09 14 OPM %11.8811.88 -11.439.73 - PBDT25.5725.43 1 99.2959.84 66 PBT13.8514.64 -5 50.0412.51 300 NP7.588.88 -15 27.470.72 3715

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 15:11 IST

