IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Accelya Solutions India Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 October 2021.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 265 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Accelya Solutions India Ltd crashed 8.27% to Rs 1249.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5764 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd tumbled 6.38% to Rs 254.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70613 shares in the past one month.

Axis Bank Ltd corrected 6.04% to Rs 791.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd shed 5.07% to Rs 130. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

