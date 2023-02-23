JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Krsnaa Diagnostics inaugurates third Diagnostics Center under Uttar Pradesh CT Scan Project
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 641.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.58 lakh shares

3M India Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 February 2023.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 641.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.58 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.14% to Rs.197.80. Volumes stood at 58.68 lakh shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd registered volume of 87496 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9354 shares. The stock rose 2.38% to Rs.22,328.35. Volumes stood at 2414 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 17.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.25% to Rs.107.35. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd saw volume of 48895 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6636 shares. The stock increased 1.69% to Rs.908.00. Volumes stood at 7181 shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 12.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.21% to Rs.387.45. Volumes stood at 3.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU