Volumes jump at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd counter

3M India Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 February 2023.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 641.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.58 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.14% to Rs.197.80. Volumes stood at 58.68 lakh shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd registered volume of 87496 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9354 shares. The stock rose 2.38% to Rs.22,328.35. Volumes stood at 2414 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 17.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.25% to Rs.107.35. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd saw volume of 48895 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6636 shares. The stock increased 1.69% to Rs.908.00. Volumes stood at 7181 shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 12.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.21% to Rs.387.45. Volumes stood at 3.78 lakh shares in the last session.

