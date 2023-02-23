Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 28.91 points or 1.11% at 2572.85 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.98%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.89%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.82%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.81%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.57%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.56%), and Nava Ltd (down 1.26%).

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.12%), SJVN Ltd (up 1.14%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.02%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 91.68 or 0.15% at 59836.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.4 points or 0.08% at 17567.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.8 points or 0.29% at 27690.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.11 points or 0.13% at 8703.63.

On BSE,1584 shares were trading in green, 1776 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

