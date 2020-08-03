IRB Infrastructure Developers secures Vadodara Mumbai Expressway project

-
IRB Infrastructure Developers has received Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Hybrid Annuity Project under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Phase I-Package VII).
Key highlights of the Project are as under:
Details - Construction of Eight lane access controlled Expressway from Km 190.000 to Km 217.500 of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway (Gandeva to Ena Section) in the State of Gujarat on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Phase I-Package VII)
Company's bid project cost - Rs 1755 crore.
