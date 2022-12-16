RBI permits Franklin Templeton MF to acquire stake in Equitas Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank has received an intimation from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 15 December 2022 wherein, upon an application pertaining to acquisition of shares of ESFBL, RBI has permitted Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FTMF) to acquire shares in Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFBL) accruing solely on account of amalgamation of Equitas Holdings (EHL) with ESFBL and any fresh acquisition of shares or voting rights in ESFBL by FTMF would be subject to prior approval of RBI and with voting rights restricted to less than 5% of the total voting rights of ESFBL till further directions from RBI along with certain other conditions as stipulated by RBI vide the said letter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)