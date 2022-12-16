JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Dr. Reddy's Labs slips on closure of psoriasis drug clinical development
Business Standard

RBI permits Franklin Templeton MF to acquire stake in Equitas Bank

Capital Market 

Equitas Small Finance Bank has received an intimation from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 15 December 2022 wherein, upon an application pertaining to acquisition of shares of ESFBL, RBI has permitted Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FTMF) to acquire shares in Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFBL) accruing solely on account of amalgamation of Equitas Holdings (EHL) with ESFBL and any fresh acquisition of shares or voting rights in ESFBL by FTMF would be subject to prior approval of RBI and with voting rights restricted to less than 5% of the total voting rights of ESFBL till further directions from RBI along with certain other conditions as stipulated by RBI vide the said letter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 12:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU