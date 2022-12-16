HDFC Bank allots Tier 2 bonds aggregating Rs 5000 cr

HDFC Bank has allotted today on a private placement basis 7.84% Unsecured, Subordinated, Fully Paid-Up, Non-Convertible, Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds in the nature of debentures for augmenting Tier 2 capital and overall capital of the Bank, for strengthening its capital adequacy and for enhancing its long-term resources amounting to Rs. 5000 crore (5000 Bonds of face value Rs.1 croreeach).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)