HDFC Bank allots Tier 2 bonds aggregating Rs 5000 cr

Capital Market 

HDFC Bank has allotted today on a private placement basis 7.84% Unsecured, Subordinated, Fully Paid-Up, Non-Convertible, Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds in the nature of debentures for augmenting Tier 2 capital and overall capital of the Bank, for strengthening its capital adequacy and for enhancing its long-term resources amounting to Rs. 5000 crore (5000 Bonds of face value Rs.1 croreeach).

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 12:25 IST

