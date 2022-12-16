HDFC Bank allots Tier 2 bonds aggregating Rs 5000 cr

-
ALSO READ
Union Bank of India allots Tier 2 capital bonds aggregating Rs 2200 cr
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 582 cr
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 4890 cr
DLF Cyber City Developers allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1150 cr
HDFC Bank allots Tier I bonds aggregating Rs 3000 cr
-
HDFC Bank has allotted today on a private placement basis 7.84% Unsecured, Subordinated, Fully Paid-Up, Non-Convertible, Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds in the nature of debentures for augmenting Tier 2 capital and overall capital of the Bank, for strengthening its capital adequacy and for enhancing its long-term resources amounting to Rs. 5000 crore (5000 Bonds of face value Rs.1 croreeach).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU