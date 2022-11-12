Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 38.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.98% to Rs 2238.85 crore

Net profit of Ircon International rose 38.30% to Rs 174.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 125.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.98% to Rs 2238.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1523.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

