Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 38.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.98% to Rs 2238.85 croreNet profit of Ircon International rose 38.30% to Rs 174.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 125.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.98% to Rs 2238.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1523.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2238.851523.19 47 OPM %8.929.14 -PBDT249.80192.13 30 PBT225.87169.22 33 NP174.18125.94 38
