Chalet Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Linde India Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2022.

Chalet Hotels Ltd soared 10.70% to Rs 278.75 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77954 shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd spiked 8.46% to Rs 2929.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8014 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd surged 6.45% to Rs 56.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52087 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd jumped 6.00% to Rs 11.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 653.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 555.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd rose 4.88% to Rs 314.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80119 shares in the past one month.

