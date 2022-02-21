Capri Global Capital gains on plan to enter gold loan biz

-
ALSO READ
Capri Global Capital gallops after strong Q3 earnings
Capri Global Capital collaborates with SBI to offer MSME loans
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 13.97% in the September 2021 quarter
Capri Global rises after partnering with Union Bank for co-lending
Volumes jump at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter
-
Capri Global Capital rose 1.29% to Rs 597.05 after the company said it aims to build Rs 8000 crore gold loan book in the next five years.Capri Global Capital (CGCL) said it plans to enter the gold loan business and it will launch this business in the first half of the financial year 2022-23.
The company aims to build a gold loan book size of Rs 8,000 crore and expand its network with 1500 branch locations over the next five years.
The company has appointed Ravish Gupta to head the business vertical. He is entrusted with the responsibility of driving the new gold loan business across the country. He brings two decades of experience. Prior to joining CGCL, he headed the north zone of the gold loan business for India Infoline Finance, the company said in a statement.
CGCL is a non-banking financial company (NBFC). It operates in two major verticals - secured MSME Loans and Affordable Housing Finance - through its strong network of 110 branches spread across 11 states & Union Territories. The company is also engaged in providing construction finance to affordable housing projects and distributes auto loan products of leading banks.
As of 31 December 2021, the company has reported its highest ever consolidated net profit of Rs 64.9 crore with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 5769.3 crore.
Rajesh Sharma, managing director, Capri Global Capital said, "This is in line with our long-term expansion strategy. We see immense scope in the gold loan market as financial distress due to the pandemic has increased demand for credit across low-to-medium income households. Due to the emotional value associated with gold, people pledge their gold as collateral and secure a short-term loan rather than selling it. The trend is very evident in the rural and semi-urban geographies of the country. CGCL with increased rural presence is well poised to serve customers and further financial inclusion within the communities."
CGCL's consolidated net profit rose 32.05% to Rs 64.89 crore on 32.49% increase in total income to Rs 253.78 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 32.40% year-on-year to Rs 86.07 crore in Q3 December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU