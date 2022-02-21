Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GP Petroleums Ltd, TCPL Packaging Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd and Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2022.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd soared 15.69% to Rs 251.4 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 36589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7846 shares in the past one month.

GP Petroleums Ltd spiked 14.23% to Rs 56.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51647 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52450 shares in the past one month.

TCPL Packaging Ltd surged 13.78% to Rs 818.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6229 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd exploded 9.97% to Rs 79.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6997 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3470 shares in the past one month.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd spurt 9.14% to Rs 255.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5269 shares in the past one month.

