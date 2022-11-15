IRCTC Q2 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 226 cr

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) consolidated net profit jumped 42.54% to Rs 226.03 crore on 98.99% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 805.80 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The company's revenue from the Catering business was at Rs 334.41 crore (up 368.36% YoY), revenue from the Internet Ticketing business stood at Rs 300.26 crore (up 13.17% YoY), revenue from the Raill Neer business was Rs 72.05 crore (up 75.01% YoY) and revenue from the Tourism business was Rs 69.46 crore (up 156.69% YoY) in Q2 FY23.

State Teertha segment reported revenue of Rs 29.63 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 307.46 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022, registering a growth of 43.88% from Rs 213.69 crore posted in the same period last year.

Total expenses soared 152.85% year on year to Rs 524.33 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of materials consumed zoomed 119.45% to Rs 19.29 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 8.79 crore reported in Q2 FY22.

IRCTC, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. The Government of India held 67.4% stake in the company, as on 30 September 2022.

Shares of IRCTC declined 2.37% to Rs 740.90 on the BSE.

