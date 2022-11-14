JUST IN
Business Standard

Rama Steel rises as board to mull bonus issue

Rama Steel Tubes rose 3.20% to Rs 169.45 after the steel pipes manufacturer announced that its board will consider a bonus share issue on Friday, 18 November 2022.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 28.2% YoY to Rs 5.09 crore while net sales surged 79.9% to Rs 347.24 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Rama Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Steel Pipes and related products.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:25 IST

