Rama Steel rises as board to mull bonus issue

Rama Steel Tubes rose 3.20% to Rs 169.45 after the steel pipes manufacturer announced that its board will consider a bonus share issue on Friday, 18 November 2022.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 28.2% YoY to Rs 5.09 crore while net sales surged 79.9% to Rs 347.24 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Rama Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Steel Pipes and related products.
