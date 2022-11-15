Thomas Cook India inks a long-term agreement with KrisFlyer

Thomas Cook (India), India's leading omnichannel forex services company, has signed a long-term agreement with KrisFlyer - Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group's loyalty membership program.

The partnership offers Thomas Cook India a viable database of active travellers. It makes Thomas Cook India the first Foreign Exchange partner on the KrisFlyer platform. With the rapid revival of travel, the partnership intends to leverage India's multiple and highly opportune segments of business: leisure, b-leisure and Corporate MICE.

KrisFlyer members will earn 15 KrisFlyer miles on every purchase of $100 cash or equivalent value in any other currency; and 30 KrisFlyer miles on loading equivalent forex on card.

This offer is valid on a minimum purchase value of $500/equivalent on retail transactions and available across Thomas Cook India's omnichannel retail and digital network. Members can redeem miles on their flights including Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Star Alliance member airlines and SIA partner carriers, and on KrisShop - SIA Group's award-winning e-commerce arm. In addition, miles can also be redeemed on a broad range of shopping and dining experiences, as well as wellness activities, with partners on Kris+ - SIA Group's rewards and lifestyle mobile app.

Thomas Cook India) (TCIL) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services including Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services and Visa Services.

Thomas Cook (India)'s consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 5.87 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 83.43 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales surged 238.9% year-on-year to Rs 976.17 crore in Q1 June 2022. Net sales jumped 86.98% compared with Q4 FY22 (QoQ).

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) rose 0.27% to Rs 75.55 on Monday, 14 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)