IRCTC resumes Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express train services w.e.f Feb. 11

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) decided to resume the services of Tejas Express trains on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on five days a week frequency from 11 February 2022 onwards.
With this resumption, Tejas Express will operate on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 February 2020 between Mumbai-Ahmedabad sector.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation posted a 167% jump in net profit to Rs 208.8 crore on a 140.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 540.21 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
IRCTC, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.
Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) fell 1.36% to Rs 834.15 on BSE. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 67.40% stake in the company.
