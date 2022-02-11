Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 760.48 points or 1.76% at 42433.81 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (down 3.07%), Voltas Ltd (down 2.87%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.67%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.52%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Blue Star Ltd (down 2.06%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.81%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.78%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.82%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 3.53%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 0.87%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.43%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 622.37 or 1.06% at 58303.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 178.15 points or 1.01% at 17427.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 332.57 points or 1.14% at 28913.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 103.2 points or 1.18% at 8657.15.

On BSE,1025 shares were trading in green, 2222 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

