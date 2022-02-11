Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 54.8 points or 1.47% at 3685.24 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 2.31%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.12%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.02%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.93%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 1.67%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.42%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.13%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.53%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.38%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 622.37 or 1.06% at 58303.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 178.15 points or 1.01% at 17427.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 332.57 points or 1.14% at 28913.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 103.2 points or 1.18% at 8657.15.

On BSE,1025 shares were trading in green, 2222 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

