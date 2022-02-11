Gujarat State Petronet Q3 PAT skids 46% YoY to Rs 351 cr

Gujarat State Petronet's consolidated net profit tanked 46.02% to Rs 350.95 crore on a 67.29% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 5,587.16 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 44.77% to Rs 479 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 867.31 crore in Q3 FY21.

Volumes declined 18.87% to 31.93 million metric standard cubic meter per day (MMSCMD) in Q3 FY22 as compared to 39.36 MMSCMD in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, net profit dropped 14.28% to Rs 213.34 crore on a 18.24% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 471.15 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) lost 0.23% to Rs 298.45 on BSE. GSFC manufactures fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)